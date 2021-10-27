GSU to change the start time of the Bethune-Cookman game

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott announced on Wednesday a time change for the Tigers’ final home football game on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman game is now scheduled to meet at 11 a.m., with the Senior Day festivities set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The change in the start time happened in light of the recent events on the Grambling State University campus that resulted in an established curfew of 9:30 p.m.

