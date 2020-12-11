Gifting pets for Christmas; Preparing for responsibilities that come with adopting a fur friend

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– When shopping for the holidays, people sometimes turn to animal shelters. While a new pet can bring joy to a household, it also brings new responsibilities and sometimes it doesn’t pan out as planned.

Emily Allement with the City of Ruston said while they see an increase in adoptions during the holidays, they also see an increase of surrenders in the months that follow.

“We see a lot of families that do try to take on that commitment and a couple months down the road they realize that it’s bigger than they thought it would be,” Allement said.

That’s why it’s important to make sure you have the financial stability it takes to care for these animals.

“You’ve got to take into consideration vet bills, food, care, possible training for them,” Allement said. “That is a very big responsibility before you need to make that decision.”

Allement said adopting is like caring for a baby, so be prepared to give it the extra attention it needs.

“You’ve got to feed it, you’ve got to bathe it, you’ve got to teach it how to act and what to do and things like that,” Allement said. “It’s just like having a kid, and animals deserve to be taken care of just like humans do.”

So it’s important to make sure you’re ready before taking home a new furry friend or sending one to someone else’s home.

“It’s definitely not a bad idea to purchase or adopt an animal for the holidays, you know the Christmas season,” Allement said. “It’s always fun for kids to get a new puppy or a new kitten or any animal for that sort, you just have to make sure that you’re ready and you’re willing to make that committment.”

For those who are interested in adopting, keep in mind all adoptions are by appointment only due to the pandemic.