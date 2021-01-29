Georgia Street pump station approved for funding; Construction set to start in 2021

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe says they have a plan to help reduce the flood risk for more than 700 properties. The city is implementing their 19th Storm Water Station on Georgia Street and Winsboro Road later this year.

“When it rains on South 1st, it floods real, real bad. In the ditches, on the streets, everywhere. They need to do something about this down here,” said Latuna Goldmen, resident.

Anytime Monroe sees a storm, residents that live near Georgia Street say they become scared and worried about their house. Their concerns are not about storm destruction…. but the heavy rainfall that comes with it.

“Cause every time it floods, peoples house be flooded, water comes under their stuff, and there will be a lot in people’s yards,” said Goldmen.

Home owners concerns have been heard by the city of Monroe. After almost 8 years of trying to get funding, The Georgia Street pump station was approved. The new pump station will be built at Georgia Street and Winnsboro Road.

“We’ll have a small retention pond about a half acre, it will be about 2 or 3 pumps. When it rains, the water will collect in the retention pound and be pumped to the Ouachita River, 45 thousand gallons per minute is the current design,” said Randy Denmon, President of Denmon Engineering.

The project will cost roughly 7 million dollars…and funds have come together from multiple different agencies. The city of Monroe has put in $600 thousand, the state gave more than $4 million, and FEMA put in $2.5 million dollars for the project. Now, the city is trying to get an additional $2.5 million dollars from the Louisiana Watershed initiative.

“We’ll eventually build the pump station with the money we got. If we don’t get this additional money, then we will build the pump station with the 7 million dollars we currently have,” said Denmon.

The construction on the storm water station will start in the summer or fall and will take about a year to complete. Residents should expect road closures and detours.