Full Weather November 21st

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) - The Ruston Community Fridge is bringing a lot to the table. Especially now during these holidays.

“We see that schools are closing down for the holidays and a lot of the kids in Lincoln Parish really look forward to those meals, breakfast and lunch. And when they shut down, they don't have that opportunity.” Says director of nutrition for the Ruston Community Fridge, Ashley Peters.