Frontline Drive-In Theatre coming to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA. (06/10/2020)– Stephen Carroll, CEO of Frontline Drive-in, is tying live music and drive-in movies into one experience at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. He said all proceeds will go towards helping frontline workers get personal equipment.

“Ninety-five percent the time firefighters are the first ones to the scene and whenever they can’t respond to something because they don’t have the proper protective equipment, that’s not good,” Carroll said.

Carroll said local bands like the Josh Love Band, will play from 3:30-7:30. Then parking lots will transition into a drive-in theatre until 2am. Classic movies will be brought to the large screens along with newer Disney movies for kids.

“Everything from silent films to new blockbusters and I’m trying to incorporate some older style movies that really, really bring home the drive-in feeling,” Carroll said.

Movies will be divided between two parking lots. Audio will play through the FM radio.

“This is going to be an amazing event for the community and I can’t wait to sit down and write some checks for PPE to go to where it’s truly needed and where it can be utilized immediately,” Carroll said.

The event will be on June 19th-20th. Tickets are $30 per vehicle. You can purchase tickets at www.frontlinedrivein.com