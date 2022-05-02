RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A group has planned an auction to raise money for a skatepark in Ruston, La. Friends of Ruston Skatepark organized an auction with unique one-of-a-kind items like signed records, books and much more.

According to the group, it hopes to raise $30,000.

The “50/50” for Ruston Auction started on Sunday May 1, 2022 and will continue through May 13, 2022. The group currently has raised a little more than $19,000. For more information about the auction and skatepark check out its website; you can also donate on the website.

Visit this website to donate also.