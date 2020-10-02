Friday night football is back for area high schools

MORNOE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– High school football teams across the ArkLaMiss are preparing for their first games of the season, including the Wossman Wildcats.

This year is going to look a little different from past seasons, that’s because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“You know football is a religion in Northeast Louisiana so we are excited about getting the opportunity to get back on the field, knock some people around and really get Wossman Football started,” Principal Watson said.

Nick Williams, receiver for the Wildcats, said he and his teammates were worried the coronavirus pandemic was going to cancel the season completely.

“To finally hear that we were going to have a season,” Williams said. “We really got hyped in the locker room. We were, like, ‘Thank you, Jesus’.”

Jaria Hunter, member of the golden girl dance team, said the band won’t be playing this year, so she and the rest of the dancers will on perform on the field during halftime.

“We are also dancing to radio music, so it’s a little different, but I know with them by my side we are going to do great,” Hunter said.

Head coach, Maurice Pollard, said although they understand it’s a risky situation, they’re glad the players get to show off their skills this season.

“Giving these kids a chance to have a sense of normalcy, or as close as possible, I think it helps them with the core relations to what school is really about,” Coach Pollard said.

Due to restrictions, only about 750 fans can attend games this season. Williams said he knows he’ll still feel the spirit from the field.

“I know I’ve got all of my teammates, we’ve got each other’s backs,” Williams said. “I know we are going to have people outside the gates, they are going to watch from their cars so the spirit is still here.”

The Wildcats are going up against the Baker High School Buffalos. That game kicks off at 7:00.