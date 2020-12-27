Former Monroe Mayor now consulting for the City of Bastrop

BASTROP, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo has started a new job in the City of Bastrop, which is his hometown. Mayo launched “M5 Consulting Group” after losing his mayoral re-election bid in July.

Mayo was hired as the Washington Consultant for the city and will work alongside Mayor Henry Cotton, the City Council, and the citizens of Bastrop. Some of his duties will include advising the Mayor, helping with infrastructure improvements, and economic development and growth for the city. Mayo says he’s excited about this next chapter in his life as 20 years of government experience will help.

“I said I was looking forward to the next chapter of my life and this is the next chapter. Being able to advise, consult, and work with other communities, and help them. Bastrop already has a lot of successes going on, a lot of positive things that we can build on and of course, we can work on the challenges,” said Jamie Mayo, Owner of M5 Consulting Group.

Mayo started in Bastrop on December 16, 2020, and says he is excited to make a difference in the community he grew up in.