Foodbank starts holiday efforts off with community food distribution in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Thanksgiving is just a week away and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has already started its holiday efforts. They hosted a community food distribution at the Ike Expo Center this morning, where they had enough boxes for 750 cars.

Families received fresh vegetables, fruit, milk, and a variety of meat products. The holiday season may be rough for families in Ouachita Parish due to the pandemic and storms, getting these boxes of free food could be their only Thanksgiving meal this year.

“It’s been a very eye-opening experience. I have worked at the Food Bank for a couple of years, but this year has been the biggest opportunity to provide the most impact because so many people are struggling. It’s been a good position to be in, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support community,” said Jessica Bostic, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

Their holiday efforts will continue in Monroe on December 8, 2020, for another food distribution. We will have more information as it gets closer.