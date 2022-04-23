EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– All About Flowers in El Dorado is delivering red tulips to medical and health centers near Union County for Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The staff are personally delivering tulips that include a Parkinson’s awareness fact card.

The purpose of Parkinson’s Awareness Month is to help give the public a sense of urgency.



All About Flowers staff members wearing their custom Parkinson’s awareness t-shirt before making a delivery.

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year. Their is no cure for Parkinson’s and the cause of the disease is unknown.

Although there is no cure, people diagnosed with Parkinson’s are capable of having a good quality life.

To learn more about Parkinson’s disease, click here.