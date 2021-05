MONROE, La.–The men of the Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Incorporated are hosting their Fishing with Fathers event on Saturday, June 5, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The festivities will take place at Kiroli Park located at 820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe.

Registration is free but spaces are limited. To register, click here.

All fishing supplies will be provided at the event.