CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The First Friday monthly market is back for the 2022 season, Friday April 1st. “Swing into Spring” is the theme for the month of April.

Join local food vendors and community members on Washington St. and Adams Ave. as they kick off this year’s celebration. Starting at 6 PM, residents are invited to downtown and celebrate “Swing into Spring” activities.

Food truck Vendor, Kat Davoren said, “I think first Friday is an amazing thing that Camden has put together. For a small community, it gives the citizens something to do and look forward to every month.”

Local non-profits and organizations will be set up throughout the market providing entertainment for residents of all ages.

Camden Downtown Network Executive Director, Charlotte Oliver Young said, ” We are so excited about tonight, to kick of the 2022 season. It is “Swing into Spring” and we have fifty-seven vendors coming tonight. It’s an exciting night; downtown Camden on Washington and Adams from six to nine o clock.”

At this year’s first market, you can expect to see activities like Easter Egg hunts, live music, cornhole tournaments and axe throwing.

Downtown merchants will be open late to cater to everyone’s shopping needs and offer various First Friday deals.

To fill out a vendor application for next months First Friday, click here.