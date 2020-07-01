Fireworks stands see spike in sales

BERLIN – DECEMBER 29: Fireworks stand for sale on display at a shop on December 29, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. From December 29-31 every year fireworks go on sale across Germany ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, LA. (07/01/2020)– Ashley Routon with Little Dixie Fireworks says they have sold more than twice as many fireworks as they did last year.

“And I highly credit that to COVID-19 and everybody being in lockdown,” Routon said.

Routon says customers are looking for something fun to do that allows them to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

“So everybody is looking for something to do outside with their friends and family where you can where you can still safely practice social distancing,” Routon said.

Routon says they are doing their part to help people safely celebrate this 4th of July. Markers have been taped down throughout the shop to help customers maintain social distance.

“We have sanitizer we spray the baskets with and masks and all that good stuff, germ-x sitting here at the counter,” Routon said.

They have also added curbside assistance for pick up.

“If you are interested in getting any of our family assortment packs, and don’t feel comfortable to come inside and shop, you can call us on the phone and place your order,” Routon said. “We will bring it to you as soon as you get here and you can easily honk your horn and we’ll bring you what you ordered.”

For those who are celebrating at home, remember to dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water before throwing them away.