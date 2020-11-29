Family asking for community help in locating missing sister; last seen in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– 42-year-old Latisha Rowell Williams has been missing for 12 days. She was last seen on November 16, 2020, in Caldwell Parish.

“She was basically homeless and she is a drug addict. I get it, but she still mattered,” Said Dana Rowell, Latisha’s sister.

Though Latisha struggled with drugs, her sister, Dana, says her whereabouts still matters to Latisha’s three children and family. According to her sister, Latisha has two college degrees, was a teacher, and a social worker…but the past few years have been difficult for her.

“She would have already reached out. Either somebody has my sister and they are keeping her doped up and abusing her, or she is dead because someone hurt her, or she overdosed and they dumped her body like she was trash,” said Rowell.

The family says they just want closure and to know exactly what happened.

“I just want to hear her voice again. I’ve had her my whole life since the day I was born. She is 23 months older than me. Y’all please do not make me not know, the unknown. I need peace,” said Rowell.

Latisha has green eyes, reddish hair, is 5’6, and has a tattoo on her shoulder and back of her neck.

If you know any information or see Latisha, you can call her sister at 318-594-2886 or contact the local police department. The family says there will be a reward.