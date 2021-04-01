Events happening in the ArkLaMiss on Easter Weekend

MONROE, La. — Easter Sunday is this weekend and communities across the ArkLaMiss have events planned out to celebrate.
From church services to Easter villages, there will be plenty to do this weekend.
Events:
- Easter ‘Egg’stravaganza at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be taking place on Saturday, April 3 from 10 AM to 3 PM.
- Easter Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum. You can visit the village for only $10/person starting Saturday, April 3 at 10 AM.
- Free Easter Lunch at the Warhawk Harley Davidson in Monroe. Lunch starts at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 3.
- Feed the Forgotten – Easter Edition. The non-profit will be giving out free food, clothing, and hygiene supplies to those in need starting at 12 PM on Sunday, April 4.
- Easter Cruise-In hosted by The Chapel in Monroe. The local tattoo studio will be hosting the “cruise-in” on Friday, April 2 beginning at 6 PM to benefit the Center for Children and Families of Northeast Louisiana. They ask that participants bring an Easter basket item to donate.
- Free Easter Pictures at the Beehive in Ruston. The Easter Bunny will be on hand at the Beehive in Ruston on Friday, April 2 from 1 PM to 3 PM to take pictures with the kids.
- Easter Egg Hunt at the Oak Grove Baptist Church. The hunt will take place on Saturday, April 4 from 2:30 PM until 6 PM.
- Easter Egg Hunt and Fish Fry hosted by El Dorado Missionary Baptist Church. The hunt will kick off at 4 PM on Saturday, April 3 and the fish fry will start at 6 PM.
- Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. The hunt will start at 12 PM on Sunday, April 4.
- Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt put on by Farmers Bank and Trust. The night-time hunt will begin at 7:30 PM.
On top of all the fun Easter events, churches all across the area will be hosting Easter services on Sunday. While there are thousands of churches in the ArkLaMiss, here are a few locations and times of service.
Church Services:
- First West in West Monroe. Service will be held at the WMHS Rebel Stadium beginning at 10:30 AM.
- First Methodist Monroe. Easter sunrise service will be held at Forsythe Park beginning at 6:30 AM.
- Immanuel Baptist Church in El Dorado. Services set for 9:30 AM and 11 AM.
- North Monroe Baptist Church. Services in Monroe scheduled for 8:15 AM, 9:45 AM, and 11 AM. Services in Bastrop scheduled for 9 AM and 10:30 AM.
- Christ Church of West Monroe. Sunday services set for 8:30 AM, 10 AM, and 11:30 AM. Will hold a Good Friday service at 6:30 PM and a Saturday service at 5 PM.
- The Bridge Community Church in Ruston. Services start at 9:15 AM.
- First Baptist Church in Ruston. Services set for 8:30 AM, 9:45 AM, and 11 AM.
- First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro. Sunday services set for 11 AM and 6 PM. Will hold an evening service on Friday and Saturday at 6 PM.