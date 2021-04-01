Events happening in the ArkLaMiss on Easter Weekend

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

MONROE, La. — Easter Sunday is this weekend and communities across the ArkLaMiss have events planned out to celebrate.

From church services to Easter villages, there will be plenty to do this weekend.

Events:

On top of all the fun Easter events, churches all across the area will be hosting Easter services on Sunday. While there are thousands of churches in the ArkLaMiss, here are a few locations and times of service.

Church Services:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories