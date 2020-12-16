Endom Bridge realignment project could be safer for local drivers

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Resident’s safety concerns have been answered for drivers across the Twin Cities. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) awarded a bid of 857,591 to make the Endom Bridge intersection safer in West Monroe.

In the fall of 2021, the intersection of Riverfront and Coleman Avenue will look a little different.

The Endom Bridge realignment project will shift the existing roadway about 20 feet away from Trapp’s entrance. This will allow a safe and visible turn for drivers. Those in the community say they are excited about these changes.

“So a lot of people in our area, they are very concerned about this intersection because there is a lot of hazard to it. You can barely see one direction, the other direction is coming in really fast. I think it is a really good change for our community,” said Tara Daniel, local resident.

Right now, everyone coming from South Riverfront has to stop and can’t see down the bridge due to the brick wall, which will change as the insection is moved. DOTD says this project will create a 2 way stop for Riverfront and Coleman Avenue, cutting down on the accidents.

“It’s going to create more safety and hopefully cut down on some of the wrecks, some of the car accidents, and fender-benders. So I think it is a really good thing and a good thing for our community,” said Daniel.

For residents who use this bridge on a daily basis say they see more than just an increase in safety.

Improving the road will keep people off I-20 and help the foot traffic for both downtown Monroe and West Monroe.

“I have a business down on Desiard Street, so that is exciting for me. Because I know more people are going to be traveling across the Endom Bridge into Monroe and also help Antique Ally I think,” said Daniel.

Now residents won’t see the start of construction until April of next year. From there, they have 125 days to complete the project, not including holidays or weekends. In addition to the realignment project, DOTD will also improve some minor drainage issues. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will also be added to both sides of the street.