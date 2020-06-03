Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post

WEST MONROE, LA. (06/03/2020)– Multiple employees of the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center of West Monroe took a stand Wednesday morning in response to a social media post.

“We are out here only to take a stand, because we feel like that’s not right,” Jaquisha Hollinquest with Landmark Nursing said.

Hollinquest said a member of the management team allegedly made a distasteful post on Facebook Tuesday night targeting the black community.

“If you are going to lead, lead right and set an example for all of us,” Bonnie Gray, a Landmark Nursing Employee, said.

Those protesting held signs of what was allegedly posted.

“You can’t shoot tanks, you can’t shoot nothing at us, you know, we are human beings just like everybody else,” Gray said.

The Facebook post was removed. The member of the management team later posted that the account was hacked.

“With everything that is going on in the world, that is unacceptable right now and we can’t allow that to happen,” Hollinquest said.

Landmark Nursing personnel said the Facebook page is under investigation and the company is individually questioning every employee.

The Regional Director of Landmark Nursing said the company does not tolerate any type of bias or discrimination. The employee in question is under investigation.