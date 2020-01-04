Emmy-award-winning cartoonist visits kids at local library

MONROE, LA (10/04/20)– Carver-McDonald Library in Monroe had a very special guest today. Emmy- award-winning cartoonist, Bryon Vaughns, spoke with kids about what a cartoonist does and how they can get involved. Vaughns has animated Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Smurfs, and a Tiny Toon character named Buster the Bunny. He also directed a movie called The Adventure of Brer Rabbit. Kids were able to see some of his artwork and learn to follow their own dreams.

“Oh, are you kidding! I think it’s a wonderful experience to share any knowledge I have in giving them a spark, you know,” said Bryon Vaughns, Emmy-award-winning cartoonish.



There are 10 library branches in Ouachita parish, all of them have special guests come in to speak with the community. You can find out more at the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s website.