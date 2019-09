WEST MONROE, La. — David Johnson with the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about the upcoming ‘One Night With You’ concert.

The concert will take place on Thursday, September 26 from 7:30 PM to 9 PM at ULM’s Bayou Pointe event center. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are available for $40 at deanz.eventbrite.com