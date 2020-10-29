ELECTION 2020: Ruston City Judge candidates

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The candidates for the Ruston City Judge are Incumbent Danny Tatum and Gina Jones.

Tatum has been sitting judge for the City of Ruston for the last two decades.

“I’m from Lincoln Parish. I grew up here. I have a passion about serving the people,” Tatum said.

Judge Tatum said he believes he has led a fair and impartial court that cares for the people of Lincoln Parish.

“As a judicial race, I think people want to know ‘am I a man of integrity, good character, can they assure that I will be fair, courteous’,” Tatum said. “I think that we have tried to be to the best of our ability and if we get re-elected, we will continue to be that same type of impartial, fair, justice that everybody feels welcome to come in.”

Judge Tatum said he has both the experience and the drive needed to do the job effectively.

“I’m still passionate about serving,” Tatum said. “I’m not ready to go home yet and I hope they give me the opportunity to continue to serve the people of this parish.”

He added, campaigning this time around has been very different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The first time I had to run, things were done a lot differently,” Tatum said. “Now there’s social media and other avenues to get out the word and touch the people, so we are trying to do the best that we can in a tough environment.”

We reached out to both candidates, but Jones was not available.

Don’t forget to swing by the polls and vote for your favorite candidates next Tuesday, Nov. 3

Early voting in Lousiana is over, however, folks in Arkansas have until Monday Nov. 2, to cast their ballots early.