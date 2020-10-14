ELECTION 2020: Proposed amendment No. 6 could make Louisiana more retirement friendly

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Amendment 6 is a proposal that will raise the limit of income to $100,000 for certain groups of people, specifically retirees.

This is because many people continue to work even after the age of 65. This amendment is in regard to their property taxes.

Those opposed say the current threshold on property taxes already covers the vast majority of retirees, so there’s no need to change it any further.

“So there is a fine point between those in favor and those against, but the goal is ultimately to make Louisiana a more retiree friendly state,” Sutherlin said.

Sutherlin said the proposal would help Louisiana get in line with other states that have already made these changes concerning retirees.

Election day is Nov. 3.