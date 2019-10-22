Winn Parish School Board receives federal money to bolster school security

MONROE, La. — The Department of Justice has awarded a total of $400,000 to two North Louisiana school boards to help address school violence.

The Winn Parish School Board received $150,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s (BJA) STOP School Violence Technology and Threat Assessment Solutions for Safer Schools Program. This funding will help provide school staff and students with the ability to use threat assessments, crisis intervention teams, and anonymous reporting technology.

The Caddo Parish School Board received $250,000 from the BJA’s STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program. This money will address issues such as bullying, addiction, and interpersonal violence. The Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement also recieved $500,000 under the same program.

President Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act into law in March 2018, authorizing grants that are designed to improve threat assessments, train students and faculty to provide tips and leads, and prepare law enforcement officers and emergency professionals to respond to school shootings and other violent incidents.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.