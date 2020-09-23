University of Arkansas lifts testing requirements for 2021

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has decided to change some testing requirements to give prospective freshman more options for enrollment next year.

Suzanne McCray is the school’s top enrollment official. She told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in an email that admission will be test optional for students with at least a 3.2 high school grade-point average.

But she said those students will still need to test for state requirements.

Students from out of state won’t need a minimum ACT score to receive major scholarships, and some awards for in-state students will not require standardized test scores.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss