ULM will award one lucky student with newly founded scholarship

MONROE, La (7/11/19) – Students could have another way to pay to further their education at the University of Monroe.

A new scholarship in business administration is geared toward a student pursuing a career in the insurance industry.

Founder Barry White says it’s a way of expanding students’ knowledge to work in the insurance industry.

“We felt like we should give something back to the community to ULM and West Monroe High School insurance companies are contacting Dr. Barry Christine, literally on a daily basis to recruit her students that are in the risk and management program,” said Berry White, Founder of Scholarship.

If you’re interested in applying you can call Dr. Christine Barry, Director of Risk Management and Insurance at 318-342-1157.