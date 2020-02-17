ULM President’s Academy now accepting applications

High school students participating in the University of Louisiana Monroe President’s Academy. Applications for this year’s session, June 14-19, are accepted through May 4 at ulm.edu/presidentsacademy.

MONROE, La. — The application period for this year’s President’s Academy at the University of Louisiana Monroe is now open.

According to ULM, the President’s Academy will start on June 14, 2020, and end on June 19, 2020. The five-day program will include opportunities for 65 high school students to learn from professionals in computer science, health science, law, and physical science.

ULM will partner with local businesses like CenturyLink and ANGUS Chemical Company along with local hospitals to teach the selected students.

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a minimum ACT score of 24 or a minimum 3.5 GPA are invited to apply for the program.

The President’s Academy includes campus housing and meals, course materials, faculty instruction, transportation to externships, a one-hour college course credit, welcome reception and awards banquet for parents. The program is $600 per student.

The application period is now open and will end on May 4, 2020. The selected students will be notified by May 11, 2020, and the payment is due on May 18, 2020.

