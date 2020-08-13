ULM presidential finalists to meet with search committee on campus

MONROE, La. — The ULM Presidential Search Committee is interviewing semifinalists on ULM’s campus and selecting finalists to be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, according to our content partners at The News-Star.

The News-Star reports that six semifinalists will be on campus for a day of meetings with various constituency groups before their committee interviews.

Due to social distancing protocols, the interviews will be streamed in a simulcast for the community in the Bayou Pointe Theater and the Library’s seventh floor banquet hall.

Click here to continue reading the full article from The News-Star.