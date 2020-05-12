UL System names Dr. Edwin Litolff as interim ULM President

MONROE, La. — The interim president of the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) has been announced by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Dr. Edwin Litolff will serve as the interim president of ULM once current president Dr. Nick Bruno steps down on June 30, 2020.

Dr. Litolff currently serves as the vice president and chief financial officer for the UL System.

The search for Dr. Bruno’s permanent replacement was extended in April by the UL System’s presidential search committee when they voted to extended the timeline for the search to allow on-campus interviews and greater student/campus community involvement.

The search committee is expected to meet on May 18, 2020 to choose semifinalists for the position with their interviews being set for the week of August 17, 2020.

Whoever is chosen at the next ULM President is set to take office on October 1, 2020.

