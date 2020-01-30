Two Ouachita Parish teachers selected for Extraordinary Educators Program

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (01/29/2020)– Anna Redding and Alicia Renaud are the two teachers who will be representing Louisiana at this year’s Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators.



“I just think it’s great for Ouachita Parish,” Redding said. “How exciting is it that two teachers from our state were chosen in Ouachita Parish?”

Teachers from all over the nation were nominated by colleagues for the Curriculum Associates’ Extraordinary Educators Program .Of the hundreds nominated, only the top 31 were chosen.

Renaud say it’s an honor to have been one of the two selected to represent Louisiana.

Everybody is such a great teacher here at Drew Elementary, so to have my principal, my coworkers, people in the central office think that I’m doing a good job just makes me feel like really special and makes me feel good inside,” Renaud said.

All extraordinary educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year.

“So I’m just really excited to learn more about the curriculum work with other teachers and network with other teachers across the country,” Renaud said.

Redding and Renaud will also have the chance to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in Boston.

“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for us to work with teachers from throughout the country and just learn how different states do different things and bring all of that back to Ouachita Parish and share that throughout the district,” Renaud said.

Redding says this opportunity is special because she is being recognized for simply doing what she loves.

“I have a passion for teaching, as most teachers do, and so just to be recognized for things that I do in the classroom is, like I said, an honor,” Redding said. “I was shocked when I was even nominated for the award and then I actually won, I was just shocked and honored.”