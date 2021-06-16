Training to start soon on Louisiana’s new rules for colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s college administrators will start receiving training this summer on new requirements for how sexual misconduct claims must be handled.

Lawmakers passed bills spelling out who is required to report allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and dating violence allegations and what steps must be followed for dealing with any claims.

The tightened standards came in response to years of widespread mishandling of such claims at Louisiana State University.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed told the Board of Regents on Wednesday that her agency will begin the training quickly in hopes of having campuses up to speed on the new requirements by the fall semester.