Today is National Special Education Day

(CNN) – (12/2/19) Monday is National Special Education Day.

It’s a day to recognize teachers, students, parents and the progress that has been made in special education.

Special Education Day was first celebrated in 2005.

It’s also a time to recognize the ‘Individuals with Disabilities Education Act’ which passed in 1975.

The federal legislation is designed to ensure that children with disabilities be granted a free appropriate public education (fape) in the least restrictive environment.

Celebrate national special education day by sharing your story or the story of a loved one.

Use the hashtag ‘Special education day’ to post on social media.

