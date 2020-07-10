Three educators from NELA announced as finalists for 2021 Louisiana Teacher & Principal of the Year awards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eighteen finalists have been announced for the 2021 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards, and three of those are educators in Northeast Louisiana.

The 18 finalists are elementary, middle, and high school educators from across Louisiana. Winners will be selected from this group later this year and named at a virtual awards ceremony.

The announcement was made on Friday during a Facebook live video on the Dream Teachers Facebook page.

For ‘Teacher of the Year’, Madison Parish’s Babylyn Abogado and Morehouse Parish’s William Hunter Harris have been named as finalists. For ‘Principal of the Year’, Caldwell Parish’s James Wells was named as a finalist.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, all Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semi-finalists will be celebrated and honored at the 14th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held virtually.

Below is a full list of the finalists announced on Friday.

