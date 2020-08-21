The University of Louisiana at Monroe names three finalists in search for new president

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Presidential Search Committee selected three finalists to present to the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System for consideration.

“We are appreciative of all six semifinalists for engaging in the process. The finalists moving forward possess the key qualities to advance ULM into its centennial,” UL System President and CEO and Search Committee Chair Jim Henderson said.

The finalists are: Katrice Albert, Executive Vice President, S2A Solutions; Ronald Berry, Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, University of Louisiana at Monroe; Jeannine Kahn, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Louisiana System.

The search committee says they reached out to the ULM community asking for feedback. The feedback received reinforced the decision to advance the three candidates. The Board will meet Thursday, Aug. 27 in Baton Rouge to select the president.

The finalists’ interviews are posted at www.youtube.com/ulsystem. All information regarding the search is available at ULSystem.edu/ULMsearch.