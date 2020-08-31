Southern Arkansas University sees a spike in enrollment during a pandemic

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Southern Arkansas University surpassed the Fall 2019 college enrollment by 55 with 4,107 students compared to 4,052. Graduate enrollment increased by 11 percent with totals of 985 compared to 888. The total enrollment for Fall 2020 is 4,432.

SAU recorded the highest freshman retention rate in the University’s history at 72 percent after two years of the Retention and Completion Task Force’s work and implementation of many of their recommendations.

SAU has set enrollment records for Fall 2020. (Courtesy: SAU)

“We are especially excited about the enrollment in our graduate programs and the news of our freshman retention rate record,” said SAU President Trey Berry.

Last fall, the University recorded high enrollment numbers and had record overall retention rates, as well. Having established this strong base of students has helped SAU maintain enrollment even with the struggles presented by COVID-19.

“We commend our faculty and staff for all of their extra effort in maintaining a nurturing environment for our students,” Berry continued, “and we also commend our students for continuing with their studies and staying the course. This year is presenting challenges, no doubt, but together, we are #Muleriderstrong and can make it our most successful year yet!”

**This article was updated to reflect a correct number of enrolled students. The previous article said there were 4,442 students. As well as a change in the featured photograph.**