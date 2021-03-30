Six local teachers, two local principals announced as semi-finalists in 2022 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Tuesday the semi-finalists for the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards.

Of the 48 semifinalists, six teachers and two principals from Northeast Louisiana made the cut.

Local 2022 Teacher of the Year semifinalists:

Karari Hanks – City of Monroe

Andrea Tisley – Claiborne Parish

Indya Pruitt – Franklin Parish

Courtney Martin – Lincoln Parish

Angela Leach – Ouachita Parish

Ernest Hill – Richland Parish

Local 2022 Principal of the Year semifinalists:

Chevonda Leonard – Jackson Parish

Mary Wilks-Kilgore – Lincoln Parish

All of the semi-finalists will be honored at the 15th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala that will be held virtually on July 16.

Finalists from the group of 48 will be selected and then announced live at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit in New Orleans on May 25, 2021.