SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Wednesday, Sep. 2

WEST MONROE, La. — It has been six days since Hurricane Larua made landfall in Louisiana, and some schools in the ArkLaMiss are still without power and remain closed.

See below for a full list of the schools that have announced closures for this week:

Lincoln Parish Schools: All Lincoln Parish schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 2. All employees other than teachers or paras will need to report for work.

Jackson Parish: All Jackson Parish schools will be closed through Wednesday, September 2. A decision for the rest of the week will be made at a later time.

