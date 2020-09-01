WEST MONROE, La. — It has been six days since Hurricane Larua made landfall in Louisiana, and some schools in the ArkLaMiss are still without power and remain closed.
See below for a full list of the schools that have announced closures for this week:
Lincoln Parish Schools: All Lincoln Parish schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 2. All employees other than teachers or paras will need to report for work.
Jackson Parish: All Jackson Parish schools will be closed through Wednesday, September 2. A decision for the rest of the week will be made at a later time.
If your school or district will be closed this week, please send us an email at news@nbc10news.net and we will add your school/district to this list.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Wednesday, Sep. 2
- ‘I was scared for him’: Louisiana woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 667 new cases, 34 new deaths on Tuesday
- Two Eunice men file petition to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Monroe mother accused of abusing daughter, leaving her stranded in the heat