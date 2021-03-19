University of Louisiana at Monroe’s student data could be vulnerable says audit report

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A state audit report says the University of Louisiana at Monroe needs to do more to protect the data of their students.

According to the audit report from the state Legislative Auditor, there has not been a breach of student data at this time.

But, it found that the university needs to do a formal risk assessment. Once that assessment has been done the school will need to develop and implement a detailed plan to meet federal requirements.

The audit report was on the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, and on procedures for a period from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

In a response, ULM President Ron Berry said university officials were already working on a remedy. And they plan to put safeguards in place to protect the sensitive data for all of their students.

If you want to read the full report, click here.