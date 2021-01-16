Program aims to make Louisiana high schools ‘more relevant’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders are working on an ambitious program to remake high schools to better prepare students for college or careers.

The new program is called “Fast Forward.”

It would allow juniors and seniors to spend most of their time earning an associate degree taking classes at a community or technical college or taking part in an apprenticeship.

The Advocate reports education leaders hope students can start pursuing the new options within a few years.

Launch of the program received approval from Louisiana boards governing K-12 schools and higher education.

The state Department of Education has issued a request for applications to start mapping plans and preparing pilot projects.