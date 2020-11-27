Ouachita Parish schools to resume classes on Monday, Nov. 30

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board has announced that all students within the parish will return to class next Monday.

On Tuesday, November 24, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move back to a modified Phase 2 of Coronavirus Restrictions.

Even with the modified restrictions, schools across the state will remain open.

According to the Ouachita Parish School Board, all Ouachita Parish students will return to class for daily instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020.