Ouachita Parish School Board: Students will being school at end of August

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board held an emergency school board meeting on Monday, July 27, to discuss when students would begin the 2020-2021 school year.

During the meeting, it was announced that students would begin on August 26, 2020 with a half day. Those half-days would continue on August 27 & 28.

Teachers and staff have mandatory in-service training from August 6 through August 25.

To watch the full meeting, click here.

