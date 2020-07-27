WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board held an emergency school board meeting on Monday, July 27, to discuss when students would begin the 2020-2021 school year.
During the meeting, it was announced that students would begin on August 26, 2020 with a half day. Those half-days would continue on August 27 & 28.
Teachers and staff have mandatory in-service training from August 6 through August 25.
To watch the full meeting, click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Meet Holly Hobson, the owner and operator of Revelry Nutrition!
- Ouachita Parish School Board: Students will being school at end of August
- GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
- Saints sign four draft picks as rookies report for camp
- Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season