Ouachita Parish School Board starts year with new administrative offices

WEST MONROE, La. (01/13/2020)– What was once the Ouachita Parish Alternative Center and West Monroe Junior High School campus is now the new central office for Ouachita Parish School Board. The new facility is made up of 83 offices, 3 conference rooms, and 8 meeting rooms. Coker said the facility was designed to make things more convenient.

“Just having all of our instructional folks under one roof is great,” Dr. Coker said. “The fact that I can call a meeting within 5 minutes and have people there is something that we’ve never been able to do before.”

The school board has never been able to house more than 100 teachers at one time. Now with the new space they can fit up to 700 at once throughout the central office. Which will make it easier to hold trainings in one place.

“Not only is it the Central office, the Media Center, but it is going to be a training complex for our teachers and any other employees that we might need to gather together,” Dr. Coker said.

The new office will not only be more convenient and functional.

Student work will also be showcased throughout the buildings.

“Our students at the high schools in the Ag Science programs have actually made conference tables to go into these conference rooms, so we plan on hanging student art work around in the facilities, you know in all the buildings,” Dr. Coker said.

Although this process has taken more than three years to come to fruition, Dr. Coker said it was well worth the wait.

“Being able to take that vision and make it a reality, and then see it good,” Dr. Coker said. “What it’s actually going to bring to not only our school system, but many of the systems in our region. It’s a very good feeling for us.”

Coker said some of the history that came with the building remains within it’s walls. These include the original brick, which has been painted to match the drywall, and the West Monroe Junior High School wall plaque. It can be found at the secondary entrance.