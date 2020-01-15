OPSB asks east-side residents to vote for tax to build new middle school

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board has proposed a new tax to help upgrade several school facilities and even build a new middle school in Sterlington.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, the School Board approved the request for a capital outlay tax on the May 9 ballot at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new tax, if passed, will not add to the taxes already being paid by East Ouachita residents due to existing taxes expiring within the next few years.

