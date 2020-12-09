New chancellors named for 2 Louisiana community colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana community colleges have new leaders after state regulators approved their appointments Wednesday.
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors unanimously selected Dr. Vincent June as chancellor of South Louisiana Community College and Dr. Scott Rule as chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.
June’s appointment is effective immediately. Rule will move into his new role Jan. 1.
