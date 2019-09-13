Monroe Schools have new sex ed curriculum

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our partners at The News-Star, the Monroe City School Board voted Thursday to allow a one-week adolescent reproductive health curriculum to be piloted in eighth-grade classrooms.

The evidence-based curriculum was reviewed and recommended by the board curriculum committee, and parents appointed by board members served on a review panel.

The five lessons will be taught in a week by a Registered Nurse through the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana. The program allows parents to opt-out if they do not want their child to participate.

Louisiana State Law defines adolescent reproductive health education as: “the dissemination of factual information that is related to the human reproduction system and may include the study of sexually transmitted disease, pregnancy, childbirth, puberty, menstruation, contraception as well as… parental responsibilities.”

