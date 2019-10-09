Monroe City Schools Update Luncheon

MONROE, La. (10/09/2019)– A chamber luncheon was held at the Monroe Civic center for the Monroe City Schools Update.

Superintendent Dr. Brent Vidrine spoke about the importance of accepting the future rather than living in the past as the school board continues to make advancements, like the safety apps the school system has been able to implement for students and teachers to use.

“Because we fight change a lot. We fight change a lot in our schools, we fight change a lot in our communities, Dr. Brent Vidrine said. “We fight change a lot. We have to learn to adapt to it, we watch our kids adapt to it every day.”

The school board has also implemented a mentor teacher program partnership with Louisiana Tech and now ULM and Grambling State in efforts to keep educators in the district.