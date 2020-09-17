Mississippi auditor targets professor over ‘scholar strike’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says he’s investigating a tenured professor who participated in two-day “scholar strike” to bring attention to police brutality and other issues of social injustice.

Republican Auditor Shad White sent a letter to the the University of Mississippi chancellor Monday about sociology professor James Thomas.

White said Thomas participated last week in a work stoppage that’s banned by state law.

The auditor says the university should seek to recover two days of the professor’s pay and should go to court to try to fire him.

Critics say the auditor is ignoring the professor’s academic freedom.