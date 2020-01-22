LSU Online Now Supporting 10 New Degrees from LSU of Alexandria

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – (1/22/20) LSU Online now offers eight online bachelor degrees and two online associate degrees from its partner campus LSU of Alexandria, or LSUA. These new online degrees include in-demand programs in nursing, psychology, criminal justice and more. These programs are taught by the same distinguished faculty that teach the on-campus program, and the degree will be the same. The convenient online format is ideal for working adults seeking to advance their career, transition careers, or re-establish a career after a professional or personal hiatus or military service.

Among the many new programs, LSUA’s Online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration was recently ranked Top 25 nationwide as one of the best online business programs by Intelligent.com. Of particular note, the program was highlighted for their flexible start terms, ACBSP accreditation, and low cost. Another top-ranked program, LSUA’s Online RN to BSN degree, offers those who have already acquired their RN to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree, allowing them to expand their leadership opportunities and advance in their career.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with LSU Online to increase opportunities for our students,” said Paul Coreil, chancellor of LSUA. “This is a great way for new students to experience a top-ranked program from LSUA even if they cannot come to campus.”

Current LSUA online degree students will be receiving support from their new Learner Concierges from the LSU Online team. Students can expect a personalized and simplified application experience, and a dedicated learner concierge assigned to them as a single point of contact from acceptance to graduation. Concierges assist with class scheduling and registration, and coordinate with other units on LSUA’s campus on behalf of their students.

“Our world-class team of personal concierges are truly what makes this online experience special,” said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president of LSU Digital & Continuing Education. “They facilitate the business processes of being a student so that you can concentrate on your studies and succeed in your program.”

New LSU Online Degrees through LSUA include:

The LSUA online degrees through LSU Online are available to students starting in March 2020, applications are now being accepted. The deadline to submit applications for LSU’s next term is Feb. 24. Contact an enrollment concierge to get on track to a rewarding new degree. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.