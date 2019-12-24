Louisiana wins $33M 3-year grant for 600 preschool seats

LOUISIANA (AP) – (12/23/19) The Louisiana Department of Education has won a three-year grant totaling more than $33 million to make preschool more available to low-income children from birth to age 3.

A news release Monday said starting in 2020 the federal Preschool Development Grant will create at least 600 free openings for young children.

It also will double the number of pilot program networks to increase access to high-quality early childhood education and pay for community-based helpers to recruit and support families to apply for child care help.

It also will establish and strengthen regional networks of people who provide approved child care services in their homes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.