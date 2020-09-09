Louisiana to receive $42 million in grant money to improve literacy skills

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the Louisiana Department of Education a $42 million competitive grant to enhance literacy efforts for high-need students over five years.

The purpose of the grant, according to a press release from the LDE, is to create a “comprehensive literacy program to advance literacy skills.”

The LDE says the five year grand will serve 550 local leaders, 2,600 teachers and 67,000 disadvantaged children.

The LDE also says more information about the grand will be provided to school systems soon.