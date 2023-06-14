RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech University announced a significant milestone for the College of Education. The College of Education will now be known as the College of Education and Human Sciences.

In recognition of the college’s diverse fields, expertise, and programs, the name change demonstrates the college’s commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration. By incorporating human science into the college’s core identity, it emphasizes the interconnectedness of education, psychology, and kinesiology.

Through this name change, the College of Education and Human Sciences will continue to foster collaboration and interdisciplinary research initiatives within the university and in partnership with external organizations. By integrating knowledge and expertise from different fields, the college develops innovative approaches to educational practices, entrepreneurship strategies, and community outreach programs.