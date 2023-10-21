RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech University announced that Dr. Collin Wick will be taking over as the Dean of the College of Engineering and Science (COES). Dr. Wick has been employed by Louisiana Tech for the past 16 years.

While being dean, Dr. Wick will continue to serve as the associate dean of research. Dr. Wick also served as the associate dean of graduate studies, and prior to that position, he was the program chair of chemistry.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech University

Dr. Wick also brings a history of mentoring, research, and teaching to his role.Graduate Student Council was revived under his guidance to provide graduate students with a platform for voicing concerns, planning events, creating professional development opportunities, and enhancing academic experiences. Research from his lab has resulted in over 80 peer-reviewed articles, numerous conference presentations, and nearly $13 million in grant funds for the university. Due to his dedication to teaching, Dr. Wick was recently honored with the 2023 University Foundation Professorship Award.

Dr. Wick earned his doctoral degree in physical chemistry from the University of Minnesota and was a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering at the National Technical University of Athens in Greece under an NSF-MPS Distinguished International Postdoctoral Fellowship.

Before arriving at Tech, he was also a postdoctoral researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington. Wick’s family includes his wife of 24 years, DeEtte, his two sons at Tech, Thomas and Lucas, and his youngest son, Ashton, a senior at Ruston High School.